Johnny Depp seemingly calls out Lily-Rose in NFT release post-Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp seemingly called out his daughter Lily-Rose in an NFT release following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Last week, the jury in the high profile six-week trial ruled primarily in Depp's favour against Heard, with him being awarded $10.4m while Heard earned $2m in compensatory damages.

The trial was provoked following the Aquaman actress' 2018 Washington Post op-ed, which spoke about the need for more support for women who faced domestic abuse. She didn't name Depp in the story.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has staunchly denied abusing Heard and filed a defamation suit against her in response to the publication of her story.

The trial took place in Virginia, and due to the state laws that permitted it to be livestreamed online, it was carefully followed by people across the globe.

And while some fans rallied together via social media to express their support for Depp, some of them became hostile as they bombarded his daughter, Lily-Rose, with abusive messages on Instagram, as reported by BuzzFeed News.

Aside from a post highlighting her 23rd birthday on May 28, Lily-Rose was not active on her social media account amid the trial.

However, her previous photos were targeted with comments calling her out for not publicly backing her dad.

Last month, a now-viral tweet shared a screenshot of just some of the comments that the user had spotted on Lily-Rose's Instagram page.

"Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are you?" one message read.

Fellow people on social media also shared their disappointment and shock surrounding the backlash Lily-Rose was facing.



"What the hell? Calm down! She doesn't have to do anything for or against JD just because he's her dad," someone wrote.

Depp has seemingly appeared to address Lily-Rose's silence in a collection of images from his NFT project titled Never Fear Truth, which he launched in January.

It is described as the "first public exposure of Johnny's art" and zeros in on the actor's "friends and heroes."

Some of the famous names highlighted in the NFTs are River Phoenix, Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Lily-Rose.

In the hundreds of different animated images of his daughter, various quotes were written across her face. Many of them read "Silence. Exile. Cunning." Another read: "Words become feeble."

"Silence, exile, cunning" is paraphrased from the novel A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce. Depp also has the three words tattooed on his forearm.

Purchasing one of Depp's NFTs gives supporters access to a private Discord group, where they can collaborate on creative projects. Donations are also made to Depp's chosen charities.

"I'm hoping we can form a new friendship group around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space is only getting started," Johnny added.

Despite Lily-Rose not speaking out in the most recent case, she defended her father when Amber's allegations against him first came to the surface in 2016.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she shared a picture of the actor helping her to walk when she was a baby and wrote that her father was "the sweetest, most loving person" she knew and that she, her brother and many others would agree.

Depp shares Lily-Rose and 20-year-old son Jack with his ex Vanessa Paradis. Jack is not featured in any of Depp's NFTs.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.