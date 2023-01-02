These are the two actors who could play Andrew Tate if there's a movie

After all of the drama that's been associated with Andrew Tate's life, actors Jon Cryer and Paul Scheer joked they would be interested in playing the former kickboxer and controversial social media star if a movie is made.

On Thursday (29 December), Andrew, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested at their Romanian compound for alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group.

This was after a Romanian pizza delivery box was spotted in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg followingtheir back-and-forth exchange online.

The pizza box, which was from Jerry's Pizza, was believed to indicate the Tates' location.

According to Romanian news outlet Gandul, authorities had mobilised to arrest Andrew and Tristan after confirming the two were together in Romania.

The Tate brothers have been wanted for questioning by Romanian authorities since April 2022.

Earlier in the week before the arrest, Andrew and Thunberg got into a public spat as the social media personality tried to provoke the 19-year-old activist by bragging about the 33 cars he owns.

And in response, Thunberg told him to "enlighten" her by sending her an email to "smalld***energy@getalife."

On Friday (30 December), Thunberg hit back at Tate again.

"This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes," she tweeted.

As news of the whole ordeal continues to circle online, it seemed to become the topic of interest in Hollywood, with Cryer and Scheer volunteering to get involved.

When Andrew shared his initial response video to Thunberg's "smalld***enrgy" roast, Cryer - who recently played Lex Luther in Supergirl - tweeted the following: "People are going to be telling @paulscheer and I we look like this idiot for decades" due to their collective resemblance."

And Scheer responded with a Jurassic Park meme.

As Andrew's arrest happened, Cryer took to Twitter again.

"Okay, now I'm playing him in the movie," he tweeted on 30 December.

Flash forward to New Year's Eve (31 December), Scheer made an audition tape of sorts, bidding for a potential role.

He's been in TV comedies such as previously starred in TV comedies such as Black Monday and The League.

"Here's my audition for the #AndrewTate movie. Since we know a lot about his other opinions, I decided to tackle his POV on how weak babies are," Scheer captioned a tweet, alongside a clip of him impersonating the self-proclaimed "trillionaire."

As of right now, there is no Andrew Tate movie in the works.

