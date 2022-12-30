Jerry's Pizza breaks silence following Andrew Tate arrest

Andrew Tate was arrested on Thursday (29 December) alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian suspects as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Speculation suggests it may not have happened if he didn't post an antagonising video on Twitter featuring a pizza box. Why? Because he doxxed himself.

The Romanian pizza joint, Jerry's Pizza, has since been inundated with five-star reviews, with one reading: "Good pizza, good service, excellent arrest record".

Another joked: "Pizza so good it's worth getting arrested for!"

Well now, Jerry's Pizza has broken their silence with a hilarious nod to Tate's arrest.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the restaurant shared a photo of their pizza box.

"We've got taste," it read, with the "S" faded to read: "We've got Tate".

The box also has the number 25 printed, with one Twitter user joking: "Is this foreshadowing how many years Andrew Tate is going to get in prison?"

Another added: "Officially my new favourite pizza place!"

Tate's video came just 24 hours after his humiliating "clap back" to activist Greta Thunberg saying Tate had "small d*** energy".

He responded with a video smoking a cigar, claiming he was "not mad at Greta" before asking someone to bring him pizza "and make sure the boxes are not recycled."

Romanian news outlet Gândul suggested: "After seeing, including on social networks, that they were together in Romania, the DIICOT prosecutors mobilized the special troops of the Gendarmerie and descended, by force, on their villa in Pipera, but also on other addresses."

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts," tweeted civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo, sharing a screenshot of Tate’s video from the day before.

"His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country."





