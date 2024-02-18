Jordan North breaks silence over BBC Radio 1 departure

Jordan North has broken his silence over his sudden departure from BBC Radio 1.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the longtime presenter would be replaced with former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

In a post shared on social media, North thanked colleagues and producers at Radio 1 whom he considers "friends for life."

He went on to show "big love" for names including Greg James, Scott Mills, Clara Amfo – and his "partner in crime," Vick Hope.

"Most importantly, the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome," he continued. "Your kind words and messages have been so lovely. THANK YOU SO MUCH."

While North didn't shed any light on the decision, The Sun claimed he may be joining Capital FM, as per sources.

North's post was soon flooded with well wishes from fans, with one writing: "Great listening to you over the years, I'll be listening wherever you go!"

Another added: "Gonna miss you mate. Gutted you’re off."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Such a shame you're leaving and such an abrupt departure. I can't see the chemistry working well with your replacement. I will now only listen to Greg in the mornings and once Clara goes, there is no other reason to tune into Radio 1 for anything else."

Laing, the founder of Candy Kittens, is set to replace North on 4 March for the Going Home show between 15:30-18:00 Monday to Thursday.

"I've loved every minute that I've been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible," Laing said. "I'm beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."

