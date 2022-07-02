The controversial Canadian conservative author and psychologist Jordan Peterson has been mocked after he doubled down on the reason why he is refusing to delete a tweet about the transgender actor Elliot Page.

In a nearly 15-minute video that Peterson uploaded onto his YouTube account on Friday, Peterson went through the many reasons why he is refusing to apologise for the tweet that he posted on June 22nd which has since led to him being suspended from Twitter.

In the tweet, Peterson lambasted the concept of Pride month and deliberately deadnamed Page. The 60-year-old wrote: "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

Peterson's tweet was flagged as 'hateful' conduct and he was suspended by Twitter for violating the company's policy which states: "You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

In part of his rant Peterson said: "I say ‘banned’ but technically I’ve been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted until I delete the ‘hateful’ tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that."

Peterson, who was recently hired by The Daily Wire, went on to call Twitter "sons of b**ches" and equated Pride month to the pride mentioned in the so-called seven deadly sins, which doesn't take a genius to figure out are two very different things.

Perhaps most shockingly, he compared Page's surgeons to that of the Nazi concentration camp physician Josef Mengele.

Regardless, Peterson's verbal protest has seen him mocked on Twitter with comedian Tim Heidecker calling him a 'weirdo.'

















Just a shame that Peterson can't see these tweets about him, which actually might be for the best.



