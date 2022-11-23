Julia Fox is not afraid of sharing too much information.

While appearing on Showtime's Ziwe, Fox, 32, spoke candidly about men she's dated in her life, including the unnamed Kanye West.

During the interview, host Ziwe Fumudoh asked Fox to describe the size of "that man's" penis by telling her to "stop" when her hands were the correct length apart.

Fumudoh's show is a satirical talk show.

At first, Fox giggled, seemingly brushing off the question but then decided to give an honest answer, telling Fumudoh to "stop" when she believed she was at the correct length.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Upon looking at the distance between her hands, Fumudoh widened her eyes and mouth.

"Oh my God!" She yelled.

Fox and West had a very public relationship earlier this year shortly after West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian began dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Although the two only dated for a few weeks, Fox was criticized for dating West as he was harassing Kardashian and Davidson online.

On TikTok, Fox has openly discussed her relationship with West, saying she stands with the Jewish community and only dated West to "get him off of Kim's case."

Fox has openly discussed how her relationship with West gave her a boost in fame, including a fanbase on social media, which has allowed her to financially support herself.

Fox also revealed on Ziwe that West also gifted her clothes along with a Birkin bag.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





