Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have "so much fun" doing simple things - and some of their sweetest moments happen when they're just running errands.

The reality TV star, beauty mogul and Skims co-founder spoke with Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast and said that she wasn't particularly looking to date anyone after her breakup with rapper Kanye West (Ye) and that it was "the last thing" she planned on.

"I took like, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' You'll never know unless you're put in situations,'" Kardashian said in the interview that aired on Monday.

She also said that once she "went through all of the motions" and was ready to meet someone, she found the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked together in October 2021 after the mogul made her debut appearance on SNL. In March 2022, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

She then revealed they have a good time doing the simplest things.

"We were driving in the car yesterday, and I just like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?'" Kardashian said. "And I was like, 'For running errands with me.'"

She further said that she is "having so much fun" going to things like a "doctor's appointment" or "running errands."

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, and in March of this year, she was declared legally single after the rapper halted the divorce process.

West also hadn't shied away from making remarks and other attacks against the TV star and her boyfriend on social media, which even seemingly caused the comedian to delete his Instagram account.

Kardashian publicly addressed West's antics earlier this year and also spoke on her quest to help things remain private between them out of respect for their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

When it comes to her relationship with Davidson, it's safe to say that they're still doing well, with the comedian getting "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" tattooed on his chest and branding that says "Kim."

"He wanted to do something that was really different," she told Ellen DeGeneres in March.

