Julia Fox has admitted her relationship with Kanye West was actually a big plot to stop him sending hate to the Kardashians on social media.

Fox was West's 'rebound' after his marriage failed, but it turns out she and Kim have actually been friends for a long time.

"I had this thought and I was like, 'Oh my god maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him and get him to like me," she said in a TikTok video.

