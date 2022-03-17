Kanye West says Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian 'hooked on drugs'

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to express his concerns over ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new love, Pete Davidson.

Another in a series of attacks on the comedian, the rapper expressed that he had "yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children."

“I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months", he captioned another post.

Pete has been open about his marijuana use but says he's "never really" done other drugs.

Kanye has reportedly been suspended from the social media site.

