What did Julia Roberts say to Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift?

Many celebrities have been spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and one of those includes actor Julia Roberts who was seen at one of the pop star's shows in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend.

But there's one particular clip of Roberts that has gone viral where she is engaged in conversation with Swift's boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce.

In the video, the Pretty Woman star can be seen chatting away to Kelce while scratching his chest and rubbing his shoulder - which has spurred a lot of reaction on social media.

One person wrote: "If that was anyone other than Pretty Woman herself, playing around with Trav I would be legit mad."

"She’s a mom, she’s giving him happy scratchies very common mom practice," another person said.

Someone else added: "Why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange."

"Some people were kind of weirded out by how handsy she seemed apparently ha. But as someone pointed out this is a very southern woman thing. Especially older. They’re huggers," a fourth person commented.

Additionally, it's left viewers dying to know what the pair were nattering about.

Nowadays, there are some creators online who attempt to lip-read what celebrities are saying in videos where you can't hear the conversation including Squid Game: The Challenge star Jackie Gonzalez who is deaf and was able to decipher what she believes Roberts and Kelce discussed.





“I’m so unusually happy for you guys, and I don’t mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy,” Gonzalez believes Roberts said but added the disclaimer "Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged."

Meanwhile, Roberts's Notting Hill co-star Hugh Grant shared a gushing post about Swift and Kelce after attending one of the Wembley shows on X, formerly Twitter.

"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet," he wrote.

