Justin Timberlake memes flood the internet after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

On Tuesday (June 18) the pop star was driving in his grey 2025 BMW through Sag Harbor - a popular village in the Hamptons for celebs in the summer - when cops pulled him over after he drove through a stop sign.

According to the charging document, Timberlake also failed to stay on the right side of the road and he had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."

The 43-year-old was described as having slowed speech, was unsteady, "performed poorly" on standardized sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test.

Timberlake was arrested and taken to be processed at Sag Harbor Police Headquarters at around 12.37am where he reportedly refused to do a “chemical test" three times.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," the NSYNC star told authorities, according to his arrest report, as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that the officer who pulled Timberlake over "was so young that he didn’t even know" who the Cry Me A River singer was.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name," the insider told the publication.

While another added: "Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.'"

Timberlake has since been released without bail and his next court appearance will take place on July 26.

Since news of Timberlake's arrest broke and his mugshot was released, memes on the matter have flooded social media.













































Timberlake is currently on his 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour, following the release of his album Everything I Thought I Was back in March.



The last show he performed was in Miami on June 15 and his upcoming shows are on June 21 and 22 in Chicago.

