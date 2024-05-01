Justin Timberlake May memes explained as people celebrate start of new month

There’s a curious anniversary celebrated every year, and it involves Justin Timberlake, an NSYNC song, and a certain date.

It’s also the kind of lighthearted social media fare that we can all get behind, as people jump online to share the meme on the last day of April and first day of May.

So, what’s the meme?

Essentially, it involves NSYNC hit ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’, and Timberlake’s distinctive vocal performance on the track.

You've probably noticed that he sings the song’s title in such a way that it sounds more like “it’s gonna be May” – and, over recent years, social media users have had a field day with it.

*NSYNC - It's Gonna Be Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com

As the end of April rolls around, people have been sharing Timberlake memes to see in the new month.

According to viral database KnowYourMeme, the meme first did the rounds online back in 2012 and, of course, recirculates regularly every April 30 and May 1.

Timberlake is only too aware of the memes, and he referenced it himself back in 2016 when he posted: “Everybody… It is ACTUALLY GONNA BE MAY! #canyoumemeyourself Probably not, right?”

As far as social media trends go, though, it’s one of the more wholesome you’re likely to find on Twitter/X – and plenty of people got involved this year.

