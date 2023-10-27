Justin Timberlake makes drastic Instagram move in wake of Britney Spears memoir

It's been a whirlwind week for Britney Spears and her fans, who have proudly completed her new memoir The Woman in Me within hours.

The highly anticipated autobiography made waves across social media from the moment it was published on 24 October, with shocking revelations from start to finish. Some of which inevitably include Justin Timblerlake. And now he's made a notable move online.

The pair dated from 1999 to 2002, before Timblerlake ended the relationship over text while Spears was working on her 'Overprotected' music video.

Spears also gave the real heartbreaking meaning behind her hit 'Everytime,' in which she said she fell pregnant by the former NSYNC star.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she wrote. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Spears resorted to getting an abortion, adding: "I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Now, Timberlake has turned off his Instagram comments, assumingly to avoid backlash after being criticised on X/Twitter following some of Spears' candid claims.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Timberlake isn’t "too happy" with the autobiography, telling an insider he's "not okay with it" and it purely from her point of view.

"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book,” the source reportedly claimed.

"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."

