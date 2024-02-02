Kanye West hits out at woman who 'mocked his shoes' and she responded

Kanye West has launched a new shoe hailed The Yeezy Pod – and while some diehard fans are fawning over its distinctive appearance, others aren't so sure.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, shared a screenshot of an Instagram message to designer Brittany Pierone.

Pierone who reportedly had ties with Nike and is the founder of Proof Of Concept, was said to have shared a photo of the Yeezy Pods in the wrong size.

Ye took no time in DM'ing the designer, allegedly asking: "What the f*** is wrong with you?"

"Don't play with me like that. What Adidas paid you to post that photo," he reportedly continued. "I've put so much work into every product and when I'm independent this is what you wanna post."

"You worse than the TMZ lady," he added, referring to the reporter he confronted when asked whether his wife Bianca Censori had "free will."

"Jordan wanted to do his own brand and Nike threatened Footlocker to pull all they shoes out the stores," he wrote. "Adidas copied all my s**t and treated me like s**t. adidas is suing me for 4 billion dollars and selling my shoes without paying me and they said I misused the marketing fund when I am the marketing.

"That's why they sent me the money in the first place. You have no idea how much work. I've put in to everything we do."

However, despite Ye's heated response, it was seemingly a big misunderstanding.

Pierone has since taken to her Instagram with another exchange with Ye, claiming: "I see that it was reposted, with an alternative caption to my original post.. They are a beautiful product."

After realising he had got it wrong, Ye thanked the designer for her support.

"We really appreciate start up / I put everything on the line and we're building everything from scratch / we really need your support."

