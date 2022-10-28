A former Kanye West fan has fired back (quite literally) at the rapper's antisemitic comments by burning a number of Yeezy trainers he owns worth $15,000 (£12,961).

A range of companies have cut ties with the 45-year-old following his antisemitic comments, these include Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga Apple Music, and more, and West has since lost his billionaire status according to Forbes Magazine.

Danny Shiff from South Florida decided to also take action with a personal protest of his own against West by setting fire to his collection of Yeezy's, the shoe a key part of West's fashion brand.

The clip of Shiff lighting up several of his pairs of Yeezy on a fire pit has since gone viral and the fire starter explained to 7 News Miami that he wanted to "make a statement."

“I’m very much actually for free speech, and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but what got me going on this one is someone like Kanye West, people like him cannot use the massive platform to spread this kind of hate," he told the news outlet.

“So I thought, ‘There’s not much I can do.’ I bought 40 pairs of Yeezys, so I’m going to burn them all."

"I’m never going to wear them again or support him again," Shiff added.

Ex-Kanye fan burns $15K worth of Yeezy shoes www.youtube.com

Though people in Shiff's comment section have highlighted how he could have sold the shoes and given the money to charity inside of wasting the footwear by setting it on fire.

One person said: "Terrible. Donating is better than burning."

"He already has his money. Dude could have donated $40k," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why pollute to prove a point. And he's already got your money. He doesn't care what you do with them now."

"How about donate them to the homeless?" a fourth person suggested.

It seems Shiff has taken this advice on board as he plans to auction off shoes he was left worth $25,000 (£13,949), triple the profit and donate the money to a charity fighting racism and antisemitism, News12 The Bronx reported.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (October 28) Adidas announced it had cut ties with West.

In a statement, the company said: "adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.

"This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter."

