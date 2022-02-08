Billie Eilish stops concert to help distressed fan

Billie Eilish stopped singing in the middle of her concert to help out a distressed fan in the audience, video footage shows.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (February 5), when she spotted a fan in distress situated in the pit near the stage.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the 20-year-old asked the fan, "You need an inhaler?", before turning to her crew and saying, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?".

A few seconds later, after the fan had received an inhaler, the singer reassured those nearby and told them, "Guys, give her some time. Don't crowd".

“We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she added.

Fans of the singer have since taken to social media to praise Eilish for taking care of her fan's health and safety.

