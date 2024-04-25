Kanye 'Ye' West recently appeared on Justin Laboy's first episode of The Download podcast, where he lifted the lid on his wife Bianca Censori being the "best undressed," his self-proclaimed position as "God," his stance on the hip hop industry and a surprising confession on who he'd like to have a sexual encounter with.

In a rare discussion with Ye, the podcast host had a quick-fire round of questions including whether the rapper would let his partner attend their ex's funeral.

"You mean if I killed them?" Ye joked back, before breaking out into hysterics.

Attention was soon turned to one question where he was asked whether he had ever been cheated on.

"Absolutely," a sad-looking Ye responded, before adding: "My whole life."

He also confessed to finding naked photos on a past partner's phone that weren't intended for him. Ye did not disclose which ex-partner he was referring to.

It comes after Ye appeared to confirm reports he will be venturing into the porn industry with Yeezy Porn. The artist made the announcement on his Instagram page – which was deactivated shortly after.

A representative for the artist initially told TMZ that Ye has been toying with the idea for a while now. He is even reportedly in talks with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz, who has worked as a producer in the porn industry for over ten years.

On Wednesday (24 April), the star took to his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, with a post that simply read: "YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING".

A female voiceover encourages people to "go to Yeezy.com".

At the time of writing, the website only features his Vultures merch and his 'Like That' remix, taking swipes at Drake and J Cole.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.