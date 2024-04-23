Kanye West reveals which celebrity he'd like to have a threesome with

Kanye West has revealed the celebrity he’d most like to have a threesome with. But, to be honest, we don’t much fancy his chances.

Just days after it emerged that the disgraced hip-hop star was being investigated for assault, he sat down for a chat with Justin Laboy for his new podcast The Download.

During the wide-ranging discussion, the pair covered everything from the alleged battery incident involving his wife Bianca Censori to the “beef” between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

But when Laboy asked him which famous woman he would like to sleep with alongside his spouse, he gave the matter some thought.

Eventually, he declared: “Michelle Obama,” before adding: “You gotta f***k the President's wife!” and bursting into peals of laughter.

Michelle was First Lady of the US from 2009 to 2017 when her husband Barack occupied the White House.

Michelle Obama with husband Barack during his time in office (Getty Images)

Of course, Ye has hardly been apolitical himself, having had a stab at America’s top job himself back in 2020.

That same year, Michelle appeared to take a swipe at the rapper-turned-political-hopeful, urging voters not to “play games with candidates who have no chance of winning”, during a speech to the Democratic National Convention.

Two years earlier, in 2018, West expressed his admiration for Donald Trump, even donning one of the then Potus’s iconic red MAGA hats.

The image of the rapper sporting the contentious headgear made it into a music video by Childish Gambino that same year.

More provocatively, during the animated clip for ‘Feels Like Summer’, a tearful West was pictured receiving an encouraging embrace from none other than Michelle – a move that left fans raging.

A look at the controversial image in Childish Gambino's video for 'Feels Like Summer' (Childish Gambino/YouTube)

Still, there’s little prospect of Michelle giving West a hug any time soon.

Indeed, the Yeezy founder has been provoking the former first lady for years.

Back in 2013, he sparked outrage by claiming that his then-fiancée Kim Kardashian was more influential than Michelle.

He at the time: “[Kim]’s like the most intriguing woman right now. She's got Barbara Walters (a popular US interviewer) calling her like everyday.

“And collectively, we're the most influential with clothing. No one is looking at what [Barack Obama] is wearing. Michelle Obama cannot Instagram a [bikini] pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day.”

West with his new wife Bianca Censori (Getty Images)

His admiration for his spouses certainly didn’t end with his divorce to the SKIMS creator.

During his interview with Laboy, he said of his new bride, Censori: “My b***h is the most influential b***h on the planet – my wife.”

And addressing his answer about the threesome, the podcast host laughed: “There you have it, yes, Michelle Obama.

“I don't think that's the legit answer, but that's the answer for today.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings