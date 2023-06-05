Kanye West has been criticised for making some pretty dystopian wardrobe choices for his latest Sunday Service outing with his family and new wife.

The congregation at West’s gospel group service included some of the rapper's own kids, who headed to the ceremony in billowing white robes and face masks.

Images of the group immediately invited comments on social media, likening the anachronistic outfits to something out of 'The Handmaid's' tale.

But, the children in the congregation were far from the only attendees to draw attention due to their unusual outfits.



West and his wife Bianca Censori were also captured wearing some highly unconventional clothing. Censori could be seen dressed head to toe in what could be described as one large pare of tights covering her whole body.

Meanwhile, West himself was seen sporting a pair of black leggings along with a heavily padded-out black t-shirt with the word “Polizei” (the German word for police) on it.

West started his Sunday Service gospel group in 2019 and his four children, whom he shares with reality star Kim Kardashian, are fairly frequent attendees.

On social media, users shared their thoughts on the rapper and his wife’s unusual clothing.

Someone wrote: “Just free her... What cult it this?”

Another said: “Kanye West being just Kanye West.”

In the most recent episode of her Hulu reality show, Kardashian opened up about what it was like to be married to West, particularly as he struggled with his mental health, being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

Kardashian explained: “I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It's gonna be okay, don't worry, just give him another chance.’ I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the clean-up crew.”

She added: “It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew.”

