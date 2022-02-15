Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) claims he doesn't want anything physical to happen to his estranged wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson - despite urging fans to confront him a day prior.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday morning, Ye told fans to scream at Davidson, who he refers to as "Skete," if they see him.

"IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," Ye captioned the post showing a carousel of supportive comments from his fans, according to SILive.

But Ye seemed to retract those sentiments. He posted a photo on his Instagram from the 2001 film Baby Boy, which shows Joseph Summers (played by Tyrese) put in a chokehold.

The image was also accompanied by the caption that was a warning about the Saturday Night Live star's physical safety.

"UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST, PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING TO SKETE. I'M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," Ye wrote.

In the proceeding post, the rapper shared a private text message conversation with Kardashian in which she was warning him about his actions.

"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault," the text message read.

These Instagram posts were deleted from his account, but pop culture platform Pop Crave shared the posts to Twitter.



Before this warning, Ye shared another picture to Instagram of a truck filled with several roses that he sent to Kardashian on Valentine's Day.

"MY VISION IS KRYSTAL CLEAR," he captioned the since-deleted post that is also shared by Pop Crave.

In February 2021, Kardashian, who shares four children with Ye, filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. She has been linked to Davidson since October 2021.

Earlier this week, a representative for Fox told People that Julia Fox and Ye have called it quits.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together," the representative told People.

