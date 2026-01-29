If we cast our minds back to November 2025, the Kardashian clan flooded feeds with inside images from the 70th birthday party of matriarch Kris Jenner. One of which featured Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which was mysteriously deleted shortly after.

Snaps, and those in attendance, featured the likes of Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez – and initially, Harry and Meghan.

But eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that the snap of the couple abruptly disappeared from the Instagram carousel.

Well now, in a conversation with her sister on the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, Kim Kardashian addressed speculation head-on. The Skims mogul first noted that she and her family always request permission to share photos.

She explained how Meghan and Kris have had a "really sweet relationship" for some time, and that the family were told it was "totally cool" to post at the time.

"And then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down," Kardashian shared. "And then I think they realised, like, 'Oh, this was so silly."

That same day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped at the Baby2Baby charity event, which Kardashian acknowledged may have been "fine," but perhaps "not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever."

"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," she confirmed.

"You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in," Kim added, saying she joked about them doing a full Skims campaign.

"Take the photo — even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then say, 'Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign,'" she humoured.

But ultimately, Kardashian noted she "hated how that was received for everyone".

"That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be," she added.

Sometimes a post isn't always about permission; it's about timing.

Part two of Kim Kardashian's interview on Khloe in Wonder Land is now streaming on YouTube.

