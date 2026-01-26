Kanye West apologises for antisemitic remarks in full-page ad

Kanye West has issued an apology to Black and Jewish communities for his past offensive remarks and opened up about his bipolar disorder.

The controversial rapper and artist took an advertisement out in the Wall Street Journal to share his lengthy statement addressed "To Those I’ve Hurt."

His apology comes four days ahead of his upcoming album Bully, set to be released on January 30, which has a 13-track list, and this comes after his 2024 album VULTURES 1.

West began his apology by referring to a car accident he was in, where he suffered a broken jaw and an injury to the right frontal lobe of his brain.

"At the time, the focus was on the visible damage—the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed," the 48-year-old explained.

West has issued an apology in the Wall Street Journal for his previous offensive remarks towards Black and Jewish communities Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."

He then goes on to admit that he was in "denial" when it came to his bipolar disorder, which he was diagnosed with back in 2016, noting, "When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting."

"The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help. It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable."

West then admitted he "lost touch with reality."

"Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst."

He went on to apologise for his previous antisemitic remarks and actions, "In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it."

West was also criticised after he released a song in May 2025 called 'Heil Hitler', which led him to be stripped of a visa to enter Australia last year.

"One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The artist then addressed the "Black community", who he noted "held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times."

"The Black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us."

Following this, West recalled how in early 2025 he fell into a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that he says "destroyed my life," and that "there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore."

"Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife encouraged me to finally get help," referring to his wife of three years, Bianca Censori.

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian for seven years before they divorced in 2022, the pair share four children together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West cites his wife Bianca Censori as the person who encouraged him to seek help after "hitting rock bottom" Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He then shared how he has "found comfort" on Reddit, where he has been reading stories from people sharing their experience of being in manic or depressive episodes and "realized that I was not alone."

"It’s not just me who ruins their entire life once a year despite taking meds every day and being told by the so-called best doctors in the world that I am not bipolar, but merely experiencing 'symptoms of autism.'

"My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that.

"As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world."

West ended the letter by noting, "I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.

"With love, Ye," he signed off the statement.

West's apology comes a couple of months after he had a meeting with New York-based Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto where he apologised and said he felt "profound remorse" over the antisemitic remarks he made in the past.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Kim Kardashian says Kanye West accused her of faking Paris robbery, and 3 things we learnt from Bianca Censori’s new interview on her stunts.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.