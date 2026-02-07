Bianca Censori finally addresses infamous Venice boat moment with Kanye West

Bianca Censori has finally opened up about that Venice boat taxi snap with Kanye West.

Censori recently sat down with Vanity Fair for her first candid interview, discussing everything from her relationship with West and her background to her current art projects – and being the most Googled woman in 2025.

But attention quickly turned to public perception and the 2023 photo of her and West aboard a water taxi.

When asked whether she was aware of the social media speculation surrounding the snap, Censori confirmed she was and shut down any suggestion that it was NSFW.

She explained that the angle didn’t work in their favour, calling it the "first time I was really embarrassed."

Getty Images

Censori clarified that West was sitting on the stern, while she was kneeling on a stool and resting her head on his lap. She also noted that her auntie was on board.

"I felt embarrassed because of my dad," she shared, referring to the online comments, adding "as I’ve grown as a human being, no, I don’t care."

Elsewhere, the architect addressed control narratives, emphasising that every time she has appeared nude, it has been her choice.

"Me and my husband would work on my outfits together," Censori shared. "So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"

It comes after West issued an apology letter in the Wall Street Journal, addressing past anti-Semitic comments and actions. He later pushed back against social media speculation that it was a PR stunt ahead of his album, Bully.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.