Kanye West gets banned from Twitch seven minutes into first stream

Given that in recent weeks alone, Kanye West has shown up to an interview in a KKK hood, promoted anti-Semitism, and mocked the children of Jay-Z and Beyonce, it probably won't surprise you to learn that he just did his first Twitch stream, and got his account banned within seven minutes.

The rapper posted a link on X to his new Twitch account on Friday (25 April), which was under the name Yeezy, Streams, and it hadn't even made it to 220 followers before the 47-year-old was blacklisted.

It's not the first time he's encountered problems with the platform either. Rapper Digital Nas' Twitch was banned temporarily on April 6, 2025 when he had Kanye on the stream and they previewed a controversial song from his upcoming WW3 album.

He then vowed to create his own 'Yeezy Streaming' platform, however, it wasn't clear about whether it would be for music or live-streaming.

But it was once again West's words that sparked the platform to take prompt action.

He appeared on the stream wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses, before talking about the "free passes" he'd been given by Elon Musk on X, which prompted him to start posting hateful content.

We won't repeat what was said, but the slurs were aimed specifically at Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community. "That freedom is like a n**** getting money and going to Louis Vuitton and you keep going on your credit card and that s*** never goes off", he added.

Within seconds, West's page was replaced with a message that said: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms Of Service."

"He was live for 420 seconds and probably caused 900 terms of service violations", one user wrote on X following the ban.

"Well who could've predicted that", another chimed in.

