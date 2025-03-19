Kanye West deletes 'disgusting' tweet after taking a jab at Beyonce's children

Kanye 'Ye' West has once again sparked outrage with a vile rant on his X/Twitter account, this time targeting Beyonce and Jay-Z's children.

The rapper initially shared a baseless tweet that Beyonce and Jay Z's kids were "retar*ed," writing: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're retar*ed.

"No like literally / And this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing / having retar*ed children is a choice".

West later deleted the tweet, but by then, the internet had already erupted in response to his "vile" comments.

"Beyonce has shown to be someone who is soooo private and sooo protective of her family, I already know it’s going to totally break her heart when she sees this. Kanye’s time is very much so up tonight and has been for a while, like this has all been so so disgusting," one wrote.

"They can sue him for this defamation he really trying it with the Carters idc how he feel about them don't come for their damn kids they don't have nothing to do with anything, this is foul," another said.

Meanwhile, a third added: "He deleted it, but the internet never forgets. This is unacceptable."

Despite the uproar, West appeared to feel no remorse, instead expressing regret for deleting the tweet.

"Somebody from my music team called me and begged me to take it down and spoke on Twitter banning etc. I'm soooo mad I took that down," one of his tweets claimed.





Another read: "Ain't no celebrity ever said nothing to come to my aid when it came to these white women taking my kids cause they was mad I was wearing a Trump hat / F*** Jay Z and his whole family especially his shooters."

Indy100 reached out to the representatives of Kanye West and Beyonce and Jay Z

