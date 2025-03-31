Kanye West sports KKK hood in 'most unhinged' interview yet

Just when you thought Kanye 'Ye' West's behaviour couldn't spiral any further, he proves you wrong.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, the rapper shocked viewers by wearing a black KKK hood, adding yet another layer to his already-controversial antics.

As if that wasn't enough, he unleashed a series of erratic rants, touching on everything from his past relationship with Kim Kardashian, doubling down on his thoughts regarding Jay Z, and weighing in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

At one point in the interview, West was asked about Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her," West said. "But that was in God's plan."

During another segment, he said: "My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say so. So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye."

Elsewhere, West was asked about his relationship with Drake as the interviewer was unsure whether it was a "love-hate thing".

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," West responded.

Inevitably, the hour-long interview struck up a strong response, with people understandably disgusted with his outfit choice.

"Kanye West actually disgusts me. why would you wear a f***ing KKK outfit to a INTERVIEW. Jesus Christ I don't know how y'all say he's your goat anymore," one wrote.

Another added: "Man, when I thought the crazy s*** was over, here we go again."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Why do people even entertain this man at this point. Cuz this is f***ing madness!"

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's representative for comment

