Comedian Kathy Griffin has raised her concerns for Kanye West's rumoured wife Bianca Censori, after accusing her of being controlled after sparking more controversy for her outfits in Italy.

In recent weeks, West and Censori have dominated headlines with risque outfits and controversies while travelling Italy. From boat bans due to West exposing his bare bottom, to Censori covering up with a hotel pillow – and now, causing a frenzy in Florence for an impromptu photoshoot.

As reported by the Daily Mail, West snapped pictures of Censori in the middle of a street surrounded by onlookers. The Australian architect wore not much more than a tight-fitting skin-coloured leotard before being ushered into the luxury Graziella Braccialini leather store by the outspoken rapper.









Now, in a lengthy TikTok video, Griffin shares her thoughts, disclaiming that she may "get in trouble for this video" due to its "controversial" nature. In the caption, she gives a "trigger warning" for topics of abuse.

"I can’t help it. I worry," she wrote. "I don’t even know this woman but I still worry."

"We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?" she said. "I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through."

While complimenting Censori, Griffin notes that the 28-year-old looks "almost identical" to Kim Kardashian.

"When I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," Griffin continues. "I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

@kathygriffin Trigger warning! I discuss possible abuse in this video. I can’t help it. I worry. I don’t even know this woman but I still worry. #KathyGriffin





"I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do," she rounded off, after referencing the Venice boat incident.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, and Censori's recent outing in Florence saw her pose with locals while dressed in a leotard.

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's rep for comment.

