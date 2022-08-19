Kanye West is defending his decision to sell his clothing line out of giant bin bags.

Last week, West, who also goes by Ye, received backlash for displaying his Yeezy Gap clothing collection in giant bags in the middle of a store.

Twitter user owen_lang tweeted, "This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

Attached was a photo showing the pile of clothing stuffed into a large bag.

Initially people found the clothing display careless and absurd with some believing it to be a social experiment.

But West says has a good reason for doing so - 'innovation'.

"I'm an innovator and I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas, that's exactly what the media tries to do - make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think," West told Fox News' Eric Shawn.

West also explained that the bags the clothes are in are not bin bags but construction bags. The clothes are folded within the construction bags to make it easy for people to "informally" reach in and grab what they want.

West told Shawn his goal is to make life easier and more informal 'so we can all dress in the dark'.

"This is like, not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration, this is my life," West said. "I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."

West's clothing line Yeezy dropped its first collaboration with Gap last June although jackets were for pre-order only. Earlier this year, the Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga collection arrived in addition to a real store in Times' Square, New York.

Supporters of West took to social media to echo much of what he said.





Shawn also said West told him he believed it was "God's plan" to have him tell Fox News viewers the truth regarding his clothing line.



