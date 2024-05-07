The Kardashians have arrived at the Met Gala, here's what they're wearing

The Kardashians have arrived at the Met Gala! The most famous family in America have arrived on the red carpet after being some of the most anticipated guests of the night.

Kris Jenner, a.k.a 'Momager', has arrived with her partner Cory Gamble and is doing "amazing sweetie" whilst wearing a dramatic all-white ensemble by Oscar de la Renta.

Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble Getty Images

In an expected body-hugging look, Kim Kardashian has arrived in Margiela By John Galliano.

Kim Kardashian Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has arrived in archival Givenchy and said she is "the first human" to wear the gown, calling it a "miracle" in an interview with Vogue.

Kendall Jenner Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has arrived after her sisters, wearing an extravagant Givenchy gown, and whilst it's the same designer house as Kendall's dress, the two couldn't look more different.

Kylie Jenner Getty Images

But it seems the family's appearance let down many viewers at home:

