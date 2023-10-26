Kendall Jenner shares why she's 'scared' to have children

Kendall Jenner, 27, has candidly opened up about her fears about having children.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the model said that while she loves being an auntie, she's "scared" at the thought of having her own.

She went on to make a heartbreaking confession to Scott Disick while talking about her dog Pyro.

"I swear he [her dog, Pyro] has really bad separation anxiety," she told Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex. "I have anxiety and I think he has anxiety. Maybe I’m the problem, maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem. I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children."

Disick went on to acknowledge that while "it is scary," she "can’t not have kids because of it".

Speaking about her mental health, Jenner responded: "The scariest part for me is am I just going to get worse throughout life? Because I feel like it’s worse than ever right now."

Jenner then opened up about the first time she experienced anxiety at the age of eight when she told her mother Kris Jenner to take her to the hospital.

"I thought there was something physically wrong with me," she said. "At that time people didn’t talk about anxiety the way they do now. I never knew that’s what that was until later in life."

This isn't the first time the star has opened up about her anxiety struggles.

In an interview with Vogue last year, she explained how she winds down with a cup of tea and reading a book or journaling.

She added that 15 minutes of meditation helps "settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest".

