Kourtney Kardashian responds to critic who said the Kardashians should retire

Kourtney Kardashian has been crowned the Queen of Real after responding to a string of questions using her iconic, dry humour.

In a viral clip posted to her Lemme TikTok account, the reality star reeled through comments about her famous family. The first read: "Can the Kardashians just retire?"

Unfazed, the Poosh founder shrugged and said: "That would be nice."

Kardashian also responded to criticism for sporting an Agnostic Front top, a hardcore punk band from New York.

One user asked whether she even knew who they were, to which she responded: "Absolutely not."

She laughed, adding: "And we're not playing that game today. ... It is a shirt from my husband's closet and I will wear his shirts for life."

The viral clip was soon inundated with comments from fans, who praised Kardashian's "level of unbothered" as enviable.

"Kourtney, can you make this a series please – love this," one wrote, while another added: "I strive to be this unbothered."

"I actually believe Kourtney will withstand the fall of the Kardashians like she's always been on a different wave," a third quipped, while another TikToker joked: "Kourtney's like: 'I've been asking that for the last seven series.'"

@lemme tough love 🤌









It comes after social media users suggested the Kardashian-Jenner empire has lost its relevance – and since the family reportedly haven't made the Met Gala cut, it's only added fuel to the fire.

Social media expert and marketing guru Jamie Love at Monumental also believes the family are "struggling to stay relevant".

"They simply are outdated," he told Indy100. "They rose to fame and influence at a time where we wanted 'aspirational' content, overly edited pics were so in style coupled with the desire to look perfect."

Flash-forward to 2023, and now, with the rise of TikTok "authenticity trumps perfection, people want the real thing," he said, using the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, and Adele, who he calls "relatable and down to earth – unlike the KarJenner clan."

