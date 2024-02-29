Karen Gillian begs to be cast in Willy Wonka Experience movie

Scottish actor Karen Gillan has begged to be cast in a movie all about the now-infamous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience.

The supposed “immersive experience”, based on the recently released film, made headlines after families complained that the event in Glasgow fell short of expectations.

For £35 each, they were instead met with actors, playing Oompa Loompas, who had been given their lines the night before, a sparse and depressingly decorated hall and no chocolate to be had.

It was so bad that news of the event has since gone global and Scottish actor Karen Gillan wants to be cast in a movie about it. Gillan has previously starred as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and is also well known for portraying Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

On X/Twitter, she responded to a post from the pop culture website Culture Crave, which claimed that the actors’ scripts were “15 pages of AI-generated gibberish” and that the event featured a made-up villain called “The Unknown”, who appears nowhere in the previous films or the original Roald Dahl book.

Gillan wrote: “PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS. (Like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine).”

In the comments, fans seemed to be on board with the idea.

One described the part of the sad Oompa Loompa as, “your next Oscar-winning role”.

“The Phantom of the Wonka,” another joked it could be called.

