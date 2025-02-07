Liam Payne’s girlfriend shares tragic prospect of One Direction reunion before death

Kate Cassidy has spoken about the tragic prospect of a One Direction reunion, in her first interview following the death of boyfriend, Liam Payne.

The 25-year-old appeared emotional as she discussed everything from how she found out about his death (and how "grateful" she was not to learn through social media), the criticism she's received from fans, and how she can no longer listen to Payne's music.

Payne died after falling from a balcony in Argentina on 16 October 2024. Several people have been charged in connection with the incident, including Braian Paiz, 24, for allegedly supplying him with drugs in the lead-up.

Cassidy joined a whole host of famous faces at his funeral, including his former One Direction band mates.

“Liam loved One Direction. It was such a huge part of his life and career. “Who didn’t love them?, she told The Sun.

“I think everybody had hopes for a reunion at some point.

Noting the chances of one happening, she added: “Liam would have been more than happy in the future to do that.

“He was so proud of the boys. He loved them so much he looked at them as brothers.

“It’s so heartbreaking that the fans will never get to see all five boys back on stage together.

“2030 would have marked 20 years since they first got together and it’s so sad that Liam will never get to relive those memories.”

She also revealed that they'd regularly speak about his love of the boyband early on into their relationship.

“One of the first films he put on was the One Direction documentary, This Is Us", she added.

“Liam always made the time to go to some of the boys’ concerts to show love and support."

It's not known if Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik will go ahead with a reunion.

“He spoke so highly of them all.”

