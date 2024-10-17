What was Liam Payne's last social media post just hours before his death?

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Local police said the 31-year-old singer fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, before medics confirmed his death.

Hours before his death, Payne shared videos to his Snapchat with a photo of himself and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

He also shared his plans for one of his days on holiday calling it a "lovely day in Argentina."

Payne's final Snapchat posts were seemingly filmed days before as Cassidy made her return to Florida earlier this week.

Liam Payne/Snapchat

"Today, we ride. We're going to ride some horses," he shared in one of the clips.



"Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

"It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know.

"It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

Following the devastating news, images of emotional fans gathering outside the hotel emerged after police cordoned off the area, with forensic investigators in white protective suits and blue gloves seen entering and leaving.



Fans were photographed lighting candles and leaving flowers at the side of the road in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the musician.

The Foreign Office confirmed it is in contact with authorities in Argentina "regarding reports of the death of a British man".

