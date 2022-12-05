Kate Middleton is a royal who makes headlines with her various outfits - but one recent (and very green) dress gained the internet's attention for a different reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston on December 2 which celebrates environmental contributions and five winners of the prize are awarded $1m to continue their work.

On the "green" carpet, Kate was on-theme as she wore a green off-shoulder gown and kept things sustainable by renting the dress.

Though on Twitter, the big talking point about the dress was the fun people will have making edits of the dress due to the colour practically making Kate a green screen.

"This outfit choice simply highlights that her stylist doesn't understand the internet," one concerned user wrote, and many agreed with the tweet receiving over 150,000 likes.

One viral tweet noted how people would produced memes of Kate's bright green dress









Another person added how stylists put Kater "in the ultimate meme toolkit."

Another also pointed out the outfit's meme potential









Soon, people were displaying their creativity as they posted amusing edits which included: the viral yellow and gold/blue and black dress.

Many amusing edits of Kate's green dress have appeared online













A skeleton...

A skeleton...









A member of the Royal family in a baked bean dress - perhaps one of the most British things you'll see.



A member of the Royal family in a baked bean dress - perhaps one of the most British things you'll see.













Liquorice allsorts...

Liquorice allsorts...









Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix documentary - don't think this was Kate's intention to promote the new series...

Many amusing edits of Kate's green dress have appeared online Twitter/pedavis322









You've heard of Three Lions on a shirt... here's a Kate with her edited dress of England's Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup trophy in 1966.

Many amusing edits of Kate's green dress have appeared online Twitter/Beaumxntt





Here's proof the dress can be changed to literally any colour as it then displayed a photo of the late Princess Diana in her famous revenge dress.







Avo on toast anyone?

Avo on toast anyone?













It wouldn't be a meme, without the Rick Astley classic Never Gonna Give You Up...

Kate isn't the only royal that has fallen victim to internet memes sparked by sporting green - even the late Queen has seen her outfit change to a pepperoni pizza in this instance.



Even the Queen has previously became a meme by wearing green





