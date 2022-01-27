Former glamour model Katie Price posed as a nun as she turned to OnlyFans in hopes of empowering other women.

The reality star announced the career move on Wednesday, where she declared: "It is something I'm born to do." Price said she wanted others to "embrace" the platform and break the stigma of "women getting [their] kit off."

The 43-year-old donned full nun's habit and wimple, complete with a large pink and purple sash that proclaimed: "MY BODY MY RULES."

Price, who faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, said: "I think when it comes to something like this platform, you want to be in control.



"I have people who have tried to control and dictate me for too long and I think that's where it goes wrong, because people see me as a target to make money, whereas now I'm in control and it's my way or no way."

She added that she is "embracing herself" and is a "feminist".

"It (the content) went on to social media and I'm not used to that world, and I look and think: 'Why would you want to give that away?'"

Inevitably, people turned to Twitter about her "iconic" move.

"Absolute inspiration of our generation," one said. "NEVER underestimate the Pwicey."

Others, however, were less impressed.

Price burst onto the modelling scene in 1996 and soon became one of the UK's most prominent glamour models under the alias Jordan. She launched a string of businesses, including makeup and equestrian ranges.

She has also had her fair share of run-ins with the law.

Police were called to Price's Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost. Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed "tirade of abuse" at her during a row in a school playground.

She also avoided appearing in court on Monday after paying off a three-year-old fine totalling £7,358.

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.





