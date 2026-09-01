KATSEYE released their new EP Wild last month which went on to achieve their first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - but fans will have noticed that two members are missing from the six-member girl group.

The band was created by Hybe and Geffen Records, where each of the six members was put through their paces under an intense K-pop style training program and competed in the 2023 survival competition Dream Academy: The Debut.

The show aimed to form a “global, diverse and multitalented girl pop group" where Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung all earned their spot in the final line-up.

Since their debut in 2024, they've had chart success with their hits 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela,' and the latter song earned the group a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination at this year’s Grammys, along with being nominated in the Best New Artist category.

KATSEYE have also been nominated for Best K-Pop and Best Choreography at the 2026 MTV VMAs for 'Pinky Up.'

Currently, the group are doing promotional activities as quartet due to two of their members - Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman - being on hiatus.

When asked about their members's hiatus on the TODAY Show, Lara Raj said, "As KATSEYE, it’s so important to us to always prioritize our well-being. We stand by Sophia and Manon through and through. We ride for them."

Previously Megan Skiendiel took hiatus from the band in 2024 due to a back injury, an experience she opened up about Katseye's new documentary, Wild Hearts.

Sophia pulls out of KATEYE's UK and Europe tour

Sophia of KATSEYE attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza will not be joining the band on the UK and Europe leg of their THE WILDWORLD TOUR which begins in on September 1 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and runs through until September 17.

"Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed," said Hybe x Geffen in a statement via Weverse, confirming the news.

“Sophia will not be participating in The Wildworld Tour in Europe and the UK scheduled from September 1 through September 17.

“Our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists," they added. “Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and Katseye.”

Laforteza is the second member of Katseye to go on hiatus from the group.

The news was announced by Hybe x Geffen in a statement released on August 7, which said Laforteza "will be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities."

"We understand how much EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritized."

The statement continued, "Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery. While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority."

"We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey. We plan to reassess her condition in September and will share a further update with fans at that time.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support for Sophia, and we look forward to her being back with KATSEYE."

KATSEYE pull out of Daisy Chain Fields Festival performance due to injury

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

KATSEYE will no longer be performing at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California after they shared that member Megan sprained her ankle, two days before their performance.

Announcing the news on social media, the statement read: We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday.

“Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

The group's THE WILDWORLD TOUR is set to kick off on September 1 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and continue through Europe before staring their North America leg on October 13.

The statement concluded, “We know how much our fans were looking forward to seeing us, and it breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there.”

Manon Bannerman's hiatus

Member of the US girl group KATSEYE Manon Bannerman attends Universal Music Group's GRAMMY after party at Nya Studios on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Back in February, it was announced by Hybe and Geffen Records that Manon would be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing," a decision they said they "fully support".

"The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

At the time, Manon took to Weverse to share a message, “I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can’t wait to see you again.”

But as time has gone on since this was announced, the band's fans - known as Eyekons - have been questioning the duration and reason behind the sudden hiatus and when exactly Bannerman will be brought back into the fold, with some even threatening to boycott the band, declaring that "KATSEYE is six" and protest trucks with this message have also been spotted.

Her absence has also led to wider discussions on how Black women are treated in both girl groups and the music industry in general.

Fans thought Manon would return to the group for their Coachella performance, but that wasn't the case.

However, Manon was spotted attending Coachella, where she was seen in the crowd at Sabrina Carpenter's main stage headline set, reportedly accompanied by Chappell Roan, as per multiple outlets, including Forbes and The Cut.

Manon is notably absent from promotional materials for the group's Wild EP and the music video for the group’s new single, 'Pinky Up', combined with Bannerman removing references to KATSEYE from her Instagram bio.

The 24-year-old provided an update via Weverse on April 2, appearing to reassure fans, "HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me."

In KATSEYE's new documentary, Wild Hearts, the members opened up about Manon's hiatus and their friendship with her.

“It was definitely sad," Sophia said about Manon's hiatus. "But Manon connects with people at an incredible level.”

Megan Skiendiel also praised Manon, “Her calmness, her way that she holds herself, the way that she speaks. She’s such an easy talker. She knows how to talk to people.”

“She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she’s included in the film. It’s so lovely, and we’re so happy to see it. The fans, I think, will be so excited to see it,” Lara told Entertainment Tonight.

It remains unclear whether Manon will be returning to the band after her hiatus.

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