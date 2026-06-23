Olivia Rodrigo announces Daisy Chain Fields Festival - everything you need to know

If you're an Olivia Rodrigo fan or an avid festivalgoer, no doubt you'll be pumped about the singer's big announcement.

The pop star has created her very own all-women music festival, called Daisy Chain Fields set to take place later this summer.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Rodrigo wrote, "Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. i’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!

"Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls."

She added, "The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. i firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!

On the festival website, the missions statement from Rodrigo reads how Daisy Chain Fields was "founded on the belief that joy, community and creativity can inspire meaningful change."

"The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment in which all are welcome. Daisy Chain offers more than live performances; it provides opportunities for education, dialogue, and engagement around issues affecting women and girls in the United States and globally. Through partnerships and on-site resources, the festival seeks to ensure that girls and young people have access to information and support they may not otherwise know how to find, and real-life interactions with women and girls who are bright lights in our world."

"Net proceeds from the festival are directed toward nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. Beyond its philanthropic impact, Daisy Chain's core purpose is to cultivate joy and shared understanding, creating space for meaningful moments of connection across generations and communities.

Rodrigo concluded, “Daisies are wild and beautiful. As a chain, they are strong and unbreakable.”

When and were will the festival take place?

Daisy Chain Fields Festival is set to take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California.

What artists have been announced on the lineup?

As well as Rodrgio herself performing, other acts confirmed include Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, Katseye, Mitski, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold and The Breeders.

Plus special guests have also been announced and these are: Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, and Stevie Nicks.

Where will the proceeds from the festival go?

Net proceeds will go towards non-profit organizations advocating for women and girls these include:

Baby2Baby

Jhppiego

National Institute for Reproductive Health

Black Mammas Matter Alliance

John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health

National Women's Law Center

Center for Reproductive Rights

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Planned Parenthood

FreeFrom

What are ticket prices?

A general admission ticket for the festival costs $250, GA+ is $350, while VIP is $500 and the most expensive ticket is Pit Viewing which costs $1250.

Group hospitality tickets are also available, but you'll have to contact the festival for more information on the bungalows and suits available.

A parking pass is $95, while a ride and shuttle pass is $50, and there are also ticket and hotel packages available as well.

When do tickets go on sale?

There is a presale happening which begins this Wednesday (June 24) at 10am PT.

For more information visit the Daisy Chain Fields Festival website.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.