The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 LIVE: All the winners and results

The 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards takes place on Wednesday (11 November) in London, kickstarting gaming's awards season. The Golden Joysticks are the world's largest public-voted gaming accolades.



Millions of votes have been cast across 22 categories this year, with three more category winners chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.

007 First Light and Big Walk are the most nominated games in 2026, with six each. Resident Evil Requiem is the game closest to those with four nominations. In 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won all seven of the awards it was nominated for, with Grand Theft Auto 6, Ghost of Yotei, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Peak all multiple winners too.

Follow Indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 below, including all the winners as they happen plus reaction and comments from some of the biggest names in gaming on the red carpet where possible too.

The Golden Joystick Awards running order The official The Golden Joystick Awards social media account has shared the running order for the awards ceremony. The winners of each category will be announced in the following order: Best Storytelling

Best Audio Design

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Best Game Expansion

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Best Indie Game

Best Gaming Hardware

Studio of the Year

Best Early Access Game

Best Soundtrack

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Still Playing Award - Console & PC

Streamers' Choice Award

Best Game Trailer

Best Remake / Remaster

Developers' Choice Award

Best Game Adaptation

Best Supporting Performer

Best Lead Performer

PC Game of the Year

Console Game of the Year

Critics' Choice Award

Most Wanted Game

Ultimate Game of the Year

How can I watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2026? The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 ceremony will be streamed live on Gamesradar's YouTube channel, with that video embedded above. The countdown to the stream has started and will begin the moment the ceremony gets underway, at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT).

What time does The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 start? The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 starts at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT) on Wednesday (11 November). The ceremony is expected to last around two hours.

Who is hosting The Golden Joystick Awards 2026? Alix Wilton Regan is hosting The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Alix Wilton Regan is hosting The Golden Joystick Awards 2026. She is the new Lara Croft in gaming, voicing the iconic character in the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst titles. She said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be your host for this year's Golden Joystick Awards. "We're celebrating the greatest games of the past 12 months - and, more importantly, the incredibly talented teams who made them happen. "The people who put in thousands of hours creating virtual worlds for us to get hopelessly lost in. "Get ready for an evening of special guests, spectacular games and plenty of silly jokes."

Ultimate Game of the Year nominees 007 First Light

Big Walk

Control Resonant

Crimson Desert

Dispatch

Forza Horizon 6

Phantom Blade Zero

Pokemon Pokopia

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Console Game of the Year nominees 007 First Light

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Forza Horizon 6

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nioh 3

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Pokemon Pokopia

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

SAROS

PC Game of the Year nominees Big Walk

Crimson Desert

Escape from Tarkov

Esoteric Ebb

Meccha Chameleon

Mewgenics

Order of the Sinking Star

Star Wars Zero Company

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Valheim

Studio of the Year nominees Capcom

Frogwares

House House

IO Interactive

Nintendo EPD

Square Enix

Still Playing - PC & Console nominees Apex Legends

Fortnite

GTA Online

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Minecraft

No Man's Sky

Palworld

The Elder Scrolls Online

Warframe

World of Warcraft

Call of Duty: Warzone

Still Playing - Mobile nominees Balatro

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Marvel Snap

Monopoly Go!

NTE: Neverness to Everness

Old School RuneScape

Pokemon Go

Roblox

Sky: Children of the Light

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile

Wuthering Waves

Most Wanted Game nominees Alien: Isolation 2

Ananta

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Exodus

Fable

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

God of War Laufey

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Kingdom Hearts IV

Metro 2039

No Law

Persona 6

Resident Evil Veronica

Stranger Than Heaven

Stuntman: Hollywood

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Witcher 4

Tides of Annihilation

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

Best Visual Design nominees Control Resonant

Forza Horizon 6

Orbitals

Phonopolis

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Saros

Best Storytelling nominees 007 First Light

Dispatch

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Silent Hill: Townfall

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Zero Parades: For Dead Spies

Best Soundtrack nominees 007 First Light

Crimson Desert

Dispatch

Lumines Arise

Mewgenics

Mixtape

Best Remake / Remaster nominees Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Gothic 1 Remake

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2

Star Fox

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Best Multiplayer Game nominees ARC Raiders

Big Walk

Marathon

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Meccha Chameleon

Valheim

Best Supporting Performer nominees Frankie Kevich - Zoe de Vera, Control Resonant

Grace Saif - Diana, Pragmata

Lennie James - John Greenway, 007 First Light

Terry O'Quinn - Richard, Silent Hill: Townfall

Troy Baker - Nathaniel Essex, Marvel's Wolverine

Vic Michaelis - Runa Blask, Star Wars Zero Company

Best Lead Performer nominees Aaron Paul - Robert Robertson III, Dispatch

Angela Sant'Albano - Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem

Anna Demetriou - Sophia, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Liam McIntyre - Wolverine, Marvel's Wolverine

Patrick Gibson - James Bond, 007 First Light

Will de Renzy-Martin - Coen, The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Indie Game - Self Published nominees Cairn

Fields of Mistria

Meccha Chameleon

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Phonopolis

Rhythm Doctor

The Incident at Galley House

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

Best Indie Game nominees Big Walk

Denshattack!

Esoteric Ebb

Mixtape

Mouse: PI for Hire

Order of the Sinking Star

Reanimal

Sovereign Tower

Titanium Court

Valheim

Best Gaming Hardware nominees Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike

Razer Viper V4 Pro

Secretlab Atlas

Sony Inzone M10S II

Steam Controller

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II

Best Game Trailer nominees Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer

Big Walk - Release Date Announcement

Cairn - Launch Trailer

Mouse: PI for Hire - Official Launch Trailer

Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name

Best Game Expansion nominees Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

Dave the Diver - In the Jungle Content Pack

Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations

Quake: Dawn of the Machine

The Alters: Last Variable

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Best Game Adaptation nominees Devil May Cry (Season 2)

Exit 8

Fallout (Season 2)

Iron Lung

Mortal Kombat II

Resident Evil

Best Early Access Game nominees Dead as Disco

Menace

Skate

Slay the Spire 2

Subnautica 2

Wardogs

Best Audio Design nominees Big Walk

Marathon

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Saros

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

What are The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 categories and nominations? There are a total of 25 awards this year and 22 of them have been voted for by the public. They are: Best Audio Design

Best Early Access Game

Best Game Adaptation

Best Game Expansion

Best Game Trailer

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Indie Game

Best Indie Game - Self-published

Best Lead Performer

Best Supporting Performer

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Remake / Remaster

Best Soundtrack

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Most Wanted Game

Still Playing - Mobile

Still Playing - PC & Console

Studio of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Console Game of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year The three that have been voted for by a panel of journalists from brands including Gamesradar+, PC Gamer, Future Games Show, Edge magazine, Knowledge and Retro Gamer, plus Future's trusted network of freelance writers and creators, with the winner revealed on the night are: Streamers' Choice Award

Breakthrough Award

Critics' Choice Award

Hello! Hello and welcome to Indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2026! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be attending and covering the ceremony live, building up to what will be a huge night along with the biggest and best reactions where possible too. There's still a little while to go until the ceremony starts but don't go anywhere, you're in the right place to keep up-to-date with everything as it happens.

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