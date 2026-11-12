XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Release date and price update in new report

XBOX Project Helix release date and pricing plans from XBOX have been detailed in a recent report with the next-gen hardware reportedly targeting a 2028 launch.

Microsoft's next-gen family of consoles has already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog has all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and price update in new report XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

GTA 6 most pre-ordered game on Microsoft Store It's been officially confirmed GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game on both PlayStation and XBOX digital storefronts. The official PlayStation X / Twitter account confirmed this in a social media post and XBOX CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the game is the most pre-ordered through Microsoft Store.

XBOX Project Helix release date and price latest XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

XBOX Nano Controller review: Brilliant for its intended purposes The XBOX Nano Controller is brilliant for what it sets out to do Jake Brigstock, The Independent They say "good things come in small packages" - and that's especially true with the new XBOX Nano Controller. The smallest XBOX-branded controller to date, the Nano is designed for gamers with smaller hands. Its compact nature also means it's easier to take it out and about with you. It's basically a standard XBOX controller with all the controls you'd expect but in a much smaller package. And for those reasons, it's undoubtedly excellent. It's easy to set up, doesn't take up much room when you have it on you and does exactly what it sets out to do. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it doesn't go hugely beyond that, though. Read the full review here.

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