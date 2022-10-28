Katy Perry has responded fan conspiracy theories after a video of her on-stage eye twitch went viral online.

The pop star concerned fans who noticed the "glitch" during a recent performance as part of her Las Vegas “Play” residency as the singer appeared to be unable to open her right eye.

In the clip which has been viewed 19 million times on TikTok, one of Perry's eyelids is completely shut while the other is open, she then touched her temple to open the closed eye, and repeated this motion once more.

One person wrote: "The conspiracy theorists are gonna go crazy over this one."

"When the eyelash glue is sticking," another person said, providing a simpler theory.

Someone else added: "Just give her a second to reboot y’all."

As a result of the video, it caused fans to joke and theorise that she is a "malfunctioning robot" with "mechanical failure" but now Perry herself has taken to social media to reveal what was going on.









Turns out the eye glitch is a neat party trick from the singer that she decided to do as part of her performance.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (October 27), Perry reshared another version of the viral video and saw the funny side of the different conspiracies that arose from the video.

She took the opportunity to share that her Las Vegas residency will continue in 2023.





Perry wrote: "Welcoming all my #flatearthers#spaceisfakers#birdsarentrealers#skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!"

"The show’s set list is a fun [rollacoaster] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!

She continued: "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)

"Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm," she added.

There you have it, conspiracy theory solved.

