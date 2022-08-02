When you're in a nightclub dreaming about what food you're going to eat afterwards, the last thing you expect is popstar Katy Perry of all people chucking pizza slices your way.

Well, that's what one Las Vegas nightclub experienced when the Roar singer made an appearance.

Given Perry is the new celebrity face of food delivery service Just Eat, it looks like the singer took those words a little too literally...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Footage hilariously captured the 37-year-old in her element at Zouk nightclub as she picked up slices of pizza from the box balanced on the speaker and put them on a plate and proceeded to fling them frisbee-style into an excited crowd who were ready to be fed.

Since it was a dark room with loud music thumping, understandably Perry's aim wasn't the best and neither was the hand-eye coordination of drunk clubbers either so the slice kept bouncing off the crowd's hands and onto the floor.

Quite the scene.

Soon enough Perry's pizza party went viral as the video clip began to circulate around on Twitter, the clip itself has received a whopping 6m views.

Of course, the tweet soon caught the attention of Perry herself who quote tweeted the video and replied: "a mother feeding her children."





The chaotic moment spurred a lot of reaction from people, as many found the scenario a hilarious sight to watch.

The Just Eat slogan came to the mind of some...

Could this be considered charitable work?









A historical moment.













A fitting (and iconic) Mean Girls quote suits the occasion.





Classic Katy Perry.

While some were concerned about the hygiene behind the pizza flinging into a packed and sweaty crowd given the Covid pandemic and recent outbreak of Monkeypox.













Elsewhere, others were reminded of another celebrity's throwing skills - when former US president Donald Trump launched paper towels into a crowd in Puerto Rico back in 2017 after the country was hit by a category 4 hurricane.















Perry is in Las Vegas continuing her Play concert residency in Sin City's Resorts World hotel which began back on December 29 last year and is set to end on October 22.

As the nightclub is inside the hotel, perhaps Vegas clubgoers haven't seen the last of Perry's pizza flinging skills.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.