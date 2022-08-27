No one takes down bad guys and rocks a black suit in the movies quite like Keanu Reeves, and the actor has gained a big reputation off-screen for being completely adorable and just plain nice.

Reeves has shown himself to be the nicest guy in Hollywood on plenty of occasions, and he’s been back in the news recently after making a couple’s wedding day in Northampton extra special.

The star of The Matrix and John Wick has been putting smiles on peoples’ faces for decades, with more and more stories showing him in the most positive lights emerging all the time.

These are just some of the times Reeves has shown how much of a gent he is.

When he gatecrashing a wedding



The most recent account of Keanu doing Keanu things came from a newlywed couple, who received a surprise on their wedding day when the actor made a guest appearance at the reception.

James and Nikki Roadnight got married in August at Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire, UK, and it turned out he was staying there at the same time.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and shared the news of their wedding – while Reeves didn’t join them for a drink at the time, he told the husband that he would come by later in the evening.

Sure enough, he greeted the couple a while later, despite the fact he’d just come off a long flight.

“He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," Nikki said. "He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

Giving away millions to crew members

Reeves never makes a deal about it, but he’s been giving millions to charity since the 90s.

A 2001 report in the Wall Street Journal stated that he “doesn't always seem motivated by money” and went on to state that on a number of films “he has literally handed over part of his salary to other actors or crew”.

The report also stated that he gave up his share of “back-end points” for the Matrix sequels and instead put the profits into the visual effects and costume departments which worked on the films.

When he gave up his seat on the Subway

Reeves was spotted on the subway in a video from back in 2011, and while the person filming only wanted to document their encounter with the celeb, they ended up capturing the moment he offered a woman with a heavy bag his seat.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from him.

When he helped the John Wick crew move equipment

We imagine a lot of pampered film stars would refuse to ever get involved with moving equipment around, but not Reeves.

Backstage footage shared by screenwriter and filmmaker Todd Spence from the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 showed the star helping the crew move heavy gear up a steep hill.

It shows him carrying a large case and numerous bags up a set of steps, even when people offer to take over for him.

The internet noticed his respectful behaviour to women

Social media users have noticed Reeves being considerate while taking selfies with female fans and celebrities.

A viral post, which was first uploaded in 2019 but pops up again every now and then, was uploaded by a fan who noticed that he doesn’t put his hands around the women he photographed with, out of respect.

This incredible story about signing an autograph

Keanu has always been great with his fans – as one incredible story about an autograph in the 90s shows.

James Dator, who is a writer for SBNation, recounted the time he met Reeves while working in a cinema in Sydney, Australia.

“Like any other member of the public Reeves had turned up to see a new movie but Dator was a little star struck and forgot to ask him for an autograph but the story didn't end there,” he wrote in a viral thread.

“Keanu came to the movie theater I worked at in Sydney in 2001. He was working on the Matrix series at the time. It’s a quiet, Wednesday morning — almost nobody is seeing movies.

“I’m working the box office, bored as hell and suddenly this dude walks up in jeans, a leather jacket and a horse riding helmet. A full ass, weird equestrian looking helmet. It takes me a solid 30 seconds to ignore the helmet and realize it’s Keanu Reeves

“He wants to buy a ticket for From Hell, the Johnny Depp movie. I’m so fucking star struck I do what any sensible 16-year-old does and tell him I’d like to give him my employee discount. This means he needs to sign my sheet and therefore I have his autograph.

“‘I don’t work here,’ Keanu says. Seemingly confused by my offer. I’m flustered and just charge him the normal price. Kicking myself after for not getting his autograph.

“2 minutes later there’s a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office. I assume it’s my manager. It’s Keanu.





“‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,’ he says. ‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream cone in the trash can and sees his movie.

“I realize later that he bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”

When he admitted he had a mutual crush on Sandra Bullock – but didn’t act due to professionalism

Speed was one of the biggest action movies of the 90s, and it nearly sparked the biggest celebrity romance of the time too.

After Sandra Bullock revealed that she had a crush on the actor at the time, Reeves admitted that the feeling was mutual but he didn’t want to act upon his feelings due to his sense of professionalism.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," Reeves told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.

He then said that things didn’t go further because they were working together, but he added: "It was nice to go to work. She's such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress."

When he gifted crew members Harley Davidsons and Rolex watches

If you get the chance to work with Reeves on a movie, you'd better take it.

Reeves is known for his generosity, and he’s been treating crew members to gifts for years. Famously, he treated a dozen stuntmen who worked on the Matrix to Harley-Davidson motorcycles as a thank you gift.

"I just wanted... to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this," Reeves said at the time.

It wasn’t a one-off thing, either. He also surprised the stunt crew on John Wick 4 with Rolex Submariner watches as a thank you gift recently.

The watches were worth $10,000 (£7,275) each, and were handed out to Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.

Concepcion posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Got that new new, thank you bro” along with a heart and “KR”. He also shared a picture of all members of the “John Wick Five” showing their watches together.