Former counselor to former President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway stopped by The View on Tuesday to discuss her upcoming bookHere's the Deal, where she spoke about why Trump refuses to believe he lost the election.

Sitting around the table with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Conway spoke about the "Big Lie" and how Trump handled the news of the lost election.

Hostin asked Conway if she agreed that Trump lost the election fairly to which Conway acknowledged that Joe Biden is President.

The former advisor to Trump explained that it "broke her heart" that Trump lost and went on a short rant about his campaign.

"I only wish that the people who were in charge of his 2020 campaign, with the 1.4 billion dollars that they wasted, had won outright and overwhelmingly," Conway said. "He should have won huge, he had all these accomplishments, he's running against the guy who's stuck in the basement, and you're in the middle of the pandemic- "

Before Conway could finish speaking about Trump's loss, the audience booed her while co-hosts began bombarding her with questions.

"Lemme do something before you say anything else," Goldberg said interrupting the audience and her co-hosts. "Listen, this is The View andthis is her view and she's talking about how she feels and what she knows, please don't boo her."

Once the audience applauded Goldberg's mediation tactic, Hostin asked Conway to explain why Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election.

Conway said she believes Trump believes he won because his campaign team installed false confidence that he would win the election in a landslide. Additionally, she and others told the former President to request evidence of election votes until electors certified the results, which ultimately confirmed Trump's loss.

Conway went on to express her opinion on President Biden's administration which is "in less time it takes to have a baby, they've screwed up the country."

The comments eventually led to another debate amongst The View co-hosts and Conway.

