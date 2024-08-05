Radio presenter Ken Bruce refuses to play Taylor Swift's music for this reason

Taylor Swift may be the biggest pop star in the world, but you won't hear her music played when Ken Bruce is on air.

That's because the Greatest Hits radio presenter refuses to play the Fortnight singer's hits until "she writes something that isn't about her ex-boyfriends".

The 73-year-old who moved his PopMaster Quiz show from the BBC last year has over 3.8 million weekly listeners and recently spoke to The Mail on Sunday on why Swift doesn't make his playlist.

“All her songs are the same," Bruce said.

"I’ll play her on my station when she writes something that isn’t about her ex-boyfriends. Great radio songs have three beats and then they’re straight into the song, not these long intros that she does.”



Bruce also noted how his radio show focuses on music from 70s, 80s and 90s as their "core audience is older".

Though he did admit to playing short clips of Swift's music as part of his PopMaster Quiz show.

(Left) Ken Bruce recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift (right) hoto by Joe Maher/Getty Images and Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“For our audience, we do 70s, 80s and 90s music. We do early noughties and 2010s not very many but we expect people to know things from recent and current music, only the biggest names though," he added.

Swifties have been reacting to Bruce's comments where they defended the singer by noting various songs in her discography that aren't based on a romantic relationship.

One person wrote: "Actually like Ken Bruce's show and Popmaster. Why does he have to take aim at Taylor Swift?"

"If this is actually true then someone needs to educate this ignorant 'presenter'. Many of her songs are inspired by her imagination or are narrative driven and not about an ex'. Mr. Bruce needs to improve his game," another person said.

A third person added: "I've never actually given her storytelling a chance but i’ll regurgitate the same misogyny she’s faced for 18 years.'"

"There's literally so many songs that don't have a romantic theme at all and so many more that revolve around a fictional romance NOT a personal one e.g. Cowboy Like Me, Gold Rush, Right Where You Left Me, Cardigan etc," a fourth person commented.

