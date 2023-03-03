Ken Bruce says emotional goodbye to BBC Radio 2 in final link

Ken Bruce is saying goodbye to the BBC for the final time today (3 March), as he bows gracefully out of his Radio 2 show.

The presenter chose The Beatles' 'The End' as his final song, before paying tribute to the listeners who had supported him over the years.

"We talk to each other on a daily basis, and I hope maybe some time in the future we may be able to continue doing that", he told listeners.



"Apart from the occasional vaguery it is still the finest broadcasting organisation in the world", he ended.

