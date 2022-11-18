Kendall Jenner is expecting a little bundle of joy - a baby horse.

On Thursday's (17 November) episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, the model found out that one of her horses was pregnant by a surrogate mare.

After getting a text message about the news, Jenner excitedly shouted, "Oh my God, I'm having a baby!" as she was getting herself prepped and ready for the 2022 Met Gala.

She then clarified that the pregnancy was a "baby" horse.

Jenner also shared that for her birthday last year, she asked celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse "sperm" after deciding she wanted a little foal.

"'Jen was like, 'I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.' And I was like, 'Sperm. Horse sperm,'" the model said.

The 818 Tequila founder also said that she had to buy the sperm from a male horse, or "stud," and was particular about the process, which resulted in her using a horse that was "an Olympian."

"Only Olympians around here," Jenner quipped, shedding light on the Olympian blood running through her veins from Caitlyn Jenner.

Despite Jenner being the only one of her sisters without children, she has expressed hesitations about bringing a child of her own into the world.

In the last season of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner suggested that the model give her a grandchild or freeze her eggs.

"Maybe it's time … to have a baby," Kris told Kendall, who seemed so shocked she almost choked on her water.

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life," the model quipped back. "I don't know if I'm ready yet."

Jenner, who has been in a relationship with Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker since 2020, reiterated those same feelings in a confessional, noting that she still is enjoying her life on her own before she welcomes "a child" of her own.

