Many of us can relate to the situation of being on a car journey and absolutely bursting for a wee with no toilet in sight. But, far fewer can relate to that occurring in a van on the way to the Met Gala while wearing a Prada gown.

The model has revealed that she had to pee in an empty ice bucket on the way to the iconic annual gala after the saga unfolded on the latest episode of the family’s reality show The Kardashians.

The moment from 2nd May this year unfolded with Jenner travelling in a sprinter van with her team on her way to the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jenner told her entourage: “I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me.”

The suggestion was made that she pee in an empty ice bucket, which was initially laughed off until 27-year-old Jenner was so desperate that she actually did it.

After the rather embarrassing incident, Jenner said: “That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry.”

In an attempt to make her feel better, members of her team jokingly asked if they could sell her urine, while another explained that peeing in a bucket is a pretty common occurrence among performers when they need to go mid-concert.

Jenner explained that the black Prada dress was so heavy that it left her short of breath walking to her transportation.

She exclaimed, “Prada, I’m so sorry!” after it was revealed she’d got pee on her feet. Ultimately though, she said it was the “best decision” she could have made, adding: “I don’t know what I would have done when I got inside.”

