Scott Disick says he wants to sleep with Khloe Kardashian for his 40th birthday

Fans of The Kardashians are thrilled to have Scott Disick back on screens, mostly for his chaotic one-liners that some viewers have said "carry the show".

Well now, Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner of 10 years and father of their three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, has expressed a very unique birthday wish for his 40th back in May.

On a recent episode of the famed reality show, Disick, who required back surgery as a result of a car accident in August 2022, said it "changed everything" in his life, including his weight and sex life, candidly telling a doctor: "Now I can’t move, so I’m terrible."

Khloe Kardashian then asked him whether sex was the motivator for him to complete physical therapy, to which he asked: "Get back on the wagon to f***? No motion to me.”

He then shared how a spiritual healer suggested microdosing mushrooms, which he admitted to not being his thing.

Getty Images

"I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her," Disick said, seemingly referring to the healer. "So I’m happy to commit to this."



Things then took a wild turn, when he brought Khloe into the mix.

"And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?" he joked, to which a confused Khloe hit back: "Me and you, what?"

"I don’t know, you heard him," Disick responded.

Khloe hilariously shut down his ideas, saying: "You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery."

"No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I’ll feel better," Disick replied.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.