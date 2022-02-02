The Kardashian family is regularly trolled by people online. This internet's latest victim? Khloe Kardashian.

After Koko uploaded a carousel of pictures earlier this week, some fans chose to zero in on her hands and slammed them as looking "scary." (Because apparently, her hands were the most interesting part of these photos—not!).

All the criticism went unaddressed by Khloe, but it appears she saw might have seen it after all.

When she posted a new photo advertising her company, Good American, Khloe clapped back at a hater who was trying to make fun of her on a topless photo where she had her hands hidden under her hair.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Instagram user commented, "'Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," in reference to the previous criticism Khloe had received.

Luckily, the reality TV star had the perfect response, "lol never. My hands are beautiful baby."

You might recall that Khloe has a reputation for going to great lengths to take a photo down from the internet she didn't approve of. Additionally, she's also been open about struggling with her body image.

"I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn't mean that I have not made mistakes. But I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me," she wrote in a statement.

"'For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.